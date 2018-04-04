Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (GTIM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News stories about Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (NASDAQ:GTIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.1142406308246 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard alerts:

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,959. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard news, insider Robert J. Stetson acquired 26,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $67,636.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,150.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,517 shares of company stock worth $170,172 in the last three months. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (GTIM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/good-times-restaurants-gtim-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-01-updated-updated.html.

About Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.