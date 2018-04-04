Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Shares Sold by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA trimmed its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire and Rubber accounts for about 0.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,391.93, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

