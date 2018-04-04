Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 103,424 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,424 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Lorber David A increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.3% in the third quarter. Lorber David A now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38,883.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $28.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Nomura initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

