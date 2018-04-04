Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,435 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,435 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Shares of WHR opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $148.62 and a one year high of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,823.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,435 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/gotham-asset-management-llc-buys-65435-shares-of-whirlpool-co-whr-updated-updated.html.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.