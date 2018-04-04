Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,754 TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $764.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.95. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

