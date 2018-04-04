Oxford Industries (OXM) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Oxford Industries worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. DA Davidson set a $91.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,223.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

In related news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $381,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/gotham-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-oxford-industries-oxm-updated.html.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.