CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,860 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CenturyLink worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 154,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in CenturyLink in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,027,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after buying an additional 1,551,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenturyLink from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of CTL opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. CenturyLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $17,577.83, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CenturyLink will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

CenturyLink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

