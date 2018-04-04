Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,746 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,601.04, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.58 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

