Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $25.17 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522,234 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Juniper Networks worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,433,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 701,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $283,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $261,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $144,746.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,363.60, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $31.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

