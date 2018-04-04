GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) Price Down 13.9% This Week

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $81,460.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The official website for GPU Coin is gpucoin.usedgpus.com. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

