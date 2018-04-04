GrandCoin (CRYPTO:GDC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One GrandCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. GrandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.01767140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007430 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015337 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002950 BTC.

GrandCoin Profile

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

