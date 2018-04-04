JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 2.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,513,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,840,000 after buying an additional 160,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $115.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Buckingham Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

JPM stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

