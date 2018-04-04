Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

Great Panther Silver Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,129 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 1,631,906 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Silver in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 4,275,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,394 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,223,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter.

GPL stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Great Panther Silver has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.71.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Great Panther Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Ltd (Great Panther) is a Canada-based silver mining and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and gold.

