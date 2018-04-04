Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Southern Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8616655008751 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GSBC opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $698.29, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.58 per share, with a total value of $103,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $39,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/great-southern-bancorp-gsbc-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.