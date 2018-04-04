Insider Selling: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) insider Sherry Diaz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. equities research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 178,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/greenlight-capital-re-ltd-glre-insider-sherry-diaz-sells-1500-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.