Greif (GEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEF. DA Davidson upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp set a $47.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,504.19, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Greif has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.24 million. Greif had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Greif by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Greif by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

