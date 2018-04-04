Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols SA Barcelona alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grifols SA, Barcelona from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS cut Grifols SA, Barcelona from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Grifols SA, Barcelona from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grifols SA, Barcelona from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols SA, Barcelona currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $20.58 on Friday. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $14,072.98, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/grifols-sa-barcelona-grfs-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Grifols SA, Barcelona

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols SA Barcelona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols SA Barcelona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.