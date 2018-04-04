Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

