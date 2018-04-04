Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $195,000 Position in Televisa (TV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Televisa (NYSE:TV) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Televisa were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Televisa by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Televisa by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Televisa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Televisa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Televisa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Televisa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Televisa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TV stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,153.22, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Televisa has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Televisa had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Televisa will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

