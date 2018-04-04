Insider Selling: GT Gold (GTT) Insider Sells 539,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 539,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$307,230.00.

Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 92,500 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$67,525.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 112,000 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$61,600.00.

Shares of GTT traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.71. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,569. GT Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.76.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the British Columbia, Vancouver. It primarily explores for gold. The company's flagship property includes the Tatogga property that consists of 105 contiguous and 3 small satellite claims covering 30,755.79 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

