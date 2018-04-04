Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “GUARANTY BANCORP is a bank holding company with one wholly owned bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company provides banking and other financial services, including real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, energy, consumer and agriculture loans, to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses, through 36 community banking branches in the Colorado Front Range. Guaranty Bank also provides trust services, including personal trust administration, estate settlement, investment management accounts and self-directed IRAs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of GBNK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,312. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $830.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancorp news, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $44,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Hobbs sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $133,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $910,344 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

