Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Given $25.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 118 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.33, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.60% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

