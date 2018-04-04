GuccioneCoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a market capitalization of $89,272.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GuccioneCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.01724510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007292 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015848 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023218 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001042 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GuccioneCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.