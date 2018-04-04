Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,541. Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

