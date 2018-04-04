Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300. Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/guggenheim-bulletshares-2027-corporate-bond-etf-bscr-increases-dividend-to-0-06-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.