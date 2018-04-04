Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.62 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 119,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $91.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, Director Gary Shorb acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,265.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $622,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,372.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

