CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,722 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,699 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of CBS worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBS news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $144,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,285,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $5,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,383,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on CBS in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBS from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,667.93, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

