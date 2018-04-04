Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Calavo Growers worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.50, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

