Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 241,642 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Duke Realty worth $38,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $130,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $9,453.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Duke Realty had a net margin of 197.59% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-241642-shares-of-duke-realty-corp-dre-updated-updated.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.