Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $36.82 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,806.72, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

