Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $38.74 Million Holdings in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of 21st Century Fox worth $38,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in 21st Century Fox by 1,491.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 21st Century Fox by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,857,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in 21st Century Fox by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 948,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at $6,733,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 21st Century Fox by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 21st Century Fox alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 21st Century Fox has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $67,969.25, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Pivotal Research cut 21st Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 target price on 21st Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on 21st Century Fox from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/guggenheim-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-updated-updated.html.

21st Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for 21st Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21st Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.