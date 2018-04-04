Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 35,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,342. Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

