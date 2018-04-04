Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Position Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 488,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 325,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 618,793 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of GPOR opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1,766.97, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Position Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/gulfport-energy-co-gpor-holdings-trimmed-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated-updated.html.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.