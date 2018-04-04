Guncoin (GUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $359.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Guncoin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Guncoin has a market cap of $551,786.00 and $359.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013066 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007474 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 207,627,328 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

