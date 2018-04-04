Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($15.02) to GBX 1,120 ($15.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,133 ($15.90) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.30) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.30 ($14.86).

LON GVC traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 903 ($12.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($13.98).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

