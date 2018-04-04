GXShares (GXS) Market Cap Tops $190.21 Million

GXShares (CURRENCY:GXS) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, GXShares has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. GXShares has a total market capitalization of $190.21 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of GXShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXShares coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00032136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, OEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00179078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About GXShares

GXShares’ genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXShares’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXShares is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXShares is gxs.gxb.io. GXShares’ official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXShares is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXShares

GXShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, OEX, BigONE, QBTC and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy GXShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXShares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

