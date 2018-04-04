GYM Group PLC (GYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.40 ($4.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GYM. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.59) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.28) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other GYM Group news, insider Emma Woods bought 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.20 ($27,636.36).

Shares of GYM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.51). 54,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 and a P/E ratio of 4,233.33. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.66).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides health and fitness facilities. The Company operates approximately 90 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock. The Company offers gym memberships. Its subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited.

