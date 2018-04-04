H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5,136.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 428.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 64.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 471,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 404,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,242,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 217.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 941,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/h-r-block-hrb-now-covered-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

