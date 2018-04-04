Halcyon (HAL) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Halcyon has a total market cap of $324,404.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halcyon has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.04498160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00624366 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076494 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054792 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032924 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon (HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,708,580 coins. The official website for Halcyon is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

