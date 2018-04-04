Hallador Energy (HNRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

HNRG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,457. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.80, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 184,354 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

