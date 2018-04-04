Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2,703.59, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $189.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 386.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

