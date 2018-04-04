Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shares Bought by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $11,197.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $117,818.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,380.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Illingworth sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $692,586.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,568 shares of company stock worth $10,905,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

