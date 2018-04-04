Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Bought by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

KMI stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,223.37, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

