Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($29.63) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.50 ($30.25) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.71 ($28.04).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €18.21 ($22.48) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.55 ($20.43) and a 1-year high of €28.44 ($35.11).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

