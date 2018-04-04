Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry over the past six months. Moreover, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances and improving rate environment will likely continue to support the company's profitability. Also, deal to acquire the asset management and trust business of Capital One is expected to be accretive to earnings. While, the continued rise in operating expenses owing to restructuring efforts and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain near-term concerns, the company is expected to enhance shareholder value through its consistent dividend payments supported by a solid liquidity position.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBHC. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

HBHC opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,390.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hancock will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $32,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $198,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 374,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,560,000 after purchasing an additional 223,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

