Hancock Holding (HBHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.85. Hancock posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock.

Get Hancock alerts:

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

HBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $198,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 25,000 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hancock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,793,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 507,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hancock by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 321,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,560,000 after buying an additional 223,920 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Hancock by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,309,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock in the 4th quarter worth about $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 154,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,807. Hancock has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,529.79, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hancock Holding (HBHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/hancock-holding-hbhc-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-89-per-share-updated.html.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock (HBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.