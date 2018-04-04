Hannover Re (HVRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannover Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hannover Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,331.25, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.07. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Re had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.29%. analysts expect that Hannover Re will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. Hannover Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

