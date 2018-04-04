Societe Generale Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €107.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.89 ($135.67).

Hannover Re stock remained flat at $€110.90 ($136.91) during trading hours on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($143.67).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

