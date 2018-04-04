Harbor Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 133,400 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Comcast makes up about 4.7% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,683.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/harbor-island-capital-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-updated.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.