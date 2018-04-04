Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $44,179.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,013.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $817.02 and a twelve month high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $699,278.25, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

